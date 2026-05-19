Interview: Basewide Cleanup May 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007470" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Sears, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses the importance and benefits of conducting station-wide clean-ups at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 15, 2026. In an effort to maintain the standard for operational readiness and aesthetic appearance, Marines and Sailors with MCAS Miramar, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and tenant commands focus on cleaning the roadways, buildings, parking lots and vegetation around the station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)