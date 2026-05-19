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    Interview: Basewide Cleanup May 2026

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Madsen, a mobile facility maintenance mechanic with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses the importance and benefits of conducting station-wide clean-ups at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 14, 2026. In an effort to maintain the standard for operational readiness and aesthetic appearance, Marines and Sailors with MCAS Miramar, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and tenant commands focus on cleaning the roadways, buildings, parking lots and vegetation around the station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007467
    VIRIN: 260518-M-QW512-1003
    Filename: DOD_111715237
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Interview: Basewide Cleanup May 2026, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    police call
    Standards
    landscaping
    MCASMiramar
    Marine
    Cleaning

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