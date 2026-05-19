U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and a non-federal entity conduct a quarterly station-wide clean-up at MCAS Miramar, California, May 11, 2026. In an effort to maintain the standard for operational readiness and aesthetic appearance, Marines and Sailors with MCAS Miramar, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and tenant commands focus on cleaning the roadways, buildings, parking lots and vegetation around the station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007462
|VIRIN:
|260518-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111715191
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Basewide Cleanup May 2026, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.