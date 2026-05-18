Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting for $1.4 million Microgrid with Battery Backup Project, Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007457" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Officials cut the ribbon May 19, 2026, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $1.4 million Microgrid with Battery Backup Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy partnered with Xcel Energy to complete the project. The microgrid is located on Fort McCoy and can provide a minimum of 14 days of continuous operations for facilities in the vicinity of Main Gate in the event of main grid power loss. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)