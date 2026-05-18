Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting for $1.4 million Microgrid with Battery Backup Project, Part 3

Officials cut the ribbon May 19, 2026, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $1.4 million Microgrid with Battery Backup Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy partnered with Xcel Energy to complete the project. The microgrid is located on Fort McCoy and can provide a minimum of 14 days of continuous operations for facilities in the vicinity of Main Gate in the event of main grid power loss. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007457
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-OK556-9629
|Filename:
|DOD_111715075
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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