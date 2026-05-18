Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Department of the Navy's fiscal year 2027 budget request during a hearing in Washington, May 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 13:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007456
|Filename:
|DOD_111715070
|Length:
|01:48:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.