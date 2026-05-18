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    Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting for $1.4 million Microgrid with Battery Backup Project, Part 1

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, senior commander for Fort McCoy and commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, gives opening remarks May 19, 2026, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $1.4 million Microgrid with Battery Backup Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy partnered with Xcel Energy to complete the project. The microgrid is located on Fort McCoy and can provide a minimum of 14 days of continuous operations for facilities in the vicinity of Main Gate in the event of main grid power loss. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007454
    VIRIN: 260519-A-OK556-2965
    Filename: DOD_111715043
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting for $1.4 million Microgrid with Battery Backup Project, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army environmental
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve

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