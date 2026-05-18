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    Gunfighter Skies 2026 B-Roll Stringer

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    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee and Senior Airman Grace Turpin

    366th Fighter Wing

    Military and civilian aircrew perform at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 15th and 16th, 2026. The air show provided an opportunity to attract and inspire potential recruits while highlighting the Department of the Air Force's proud heritage during America 250 celebrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan, Senior Airman Keagan Lee and Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007451
    VIRIN: 260516-F-RN612-1001
    Filename: DOD_111714967
    Length: 00:20:53
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Hometown: MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gunfighter Skies 2026 B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Keagan Lee and SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    air show
    Thunderbirds
    Gunfighter Skies 2026

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