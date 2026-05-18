Gunfighter Skies 2026 B-Roll Stringer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007451" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military and civilian aircrew perform at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 15th and 16th, 2026. The air show provided an opportunity to attract and inspire potential recruits while highlighting the Department of the Air Force's proud heritage during America 250 celebrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan, Senior Airman Keagan Lee and Senior Airman Grace Turpin)