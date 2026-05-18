Military and civilian aircrew perform at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 15th and 16th, 2026. The air show provided an opportunity to attract and inspire potential recruits while highlighting the Department of the Air Force's proud heritage during America 250 celebrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan, Senior Airman Keagan Lee and Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007451
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-RN612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111714967
|Length:
|00:20:53
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunfighter Skies 2026 B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Keagan Lee and SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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