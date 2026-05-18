U.S. Coast Guard participates in Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade

Coast Guard members from the Los Angeles-Long Beach area participate in the 65th annual City of Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. During the event, personnel from the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary engaged with attendees through recreational boating education, demonstrations, and community preach in support of National Safe Boating Week. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 12:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007450
|VIRIN:
|260518-G-AW476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111714907
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.