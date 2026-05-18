U.S. Coast Guard participates in Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007450" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard members from the Los Angeles-Long Beach area participate in the 65th annual City of Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. During the event, personnel from the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary engaged with attendees through recreational boating education, demonstrations, and community preach in support of National Safe Boating Week. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)