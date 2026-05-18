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    U.S. Coast Guard participates in Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade

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    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    Coast Guard members from the Los Angeles-Long Beach area participate in the 65th annual City of Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. During the event, personnel from the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary engaged with attendees through recreational boating education, demonstrations, and community preach in support of National Safe Boating Week. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 12:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007450
    VIRIN: 260518-G-AW476-1001
    Filename: DOD_111714907
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    National Safe Boating Week
    Safe Boating
    fair
    community
    parade

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