Army Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee on the service’s fiscal year 2027 budget request during a hearing in Washington, May 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 13:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007447
|Filename:
|DOD_111714870
|Length:
|01:34:47
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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