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    Army Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

     Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee on the service’s fiscal year 2027 budget request during a hearing in Washington, May 19, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 13:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007447
    Filename: DOD_111714870
    Length: 01:34:47
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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