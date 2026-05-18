Best Warrior Competition 2026 Tryouts - Vermont

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007445" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers of the Vermont Army National Guard participate in a land navigation challenge during Best Warrior Competition 2026 tryouts at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 11, 2026. Competitors plot points on maps and use compasses to find direction. The ability to navigate terrain is fundamental to soldiering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Barbara Pendl)