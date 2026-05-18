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    Best Warrior Competition 2026 Tryouts - Vermont

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    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the Vermont Army National Guard participate in a land navigation challenge during Best Warrior Competition 2026 tryouts at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 11, 2026. Competitors plot points on maps and use compasses to find direction. The ability to navigate terrain is fundamental to soldiering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Barbara Pendl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007445
    VIRIN: 260511-A-BA489-5440
    PIN: 0004007
    Filename: DOD_111714666
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

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    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2026 Tryouts - Vermont, by SFC Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vermont Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Vermont National Guard

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