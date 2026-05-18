Best Warrior Competition 2026 Tryouts - Vermont

U.S. Army Soldiers of the Vermont Army National Guard participate in a land navigation challenge during Best Warrior Competition 2026 tryouts at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 11, 2026. Competitors plot points on maps and use compasses to find direction. The ability to navigate terrain is fundamental to soldiering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Barbara Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007445
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-BA489-5440
|PIN:
|0004007
|Filename:
|DOD_111714666
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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