(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Multinational partners conduct an air assault mission as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    ~Timestamps~
    (00;00;00;00) UH-60 Black Hawk flies to pick up zone in multiship flight.
    (00;00;34;35) Japanese soldiers load into UH-60 Black Hawk, first lift takes off. Filipino soldiers wait for the second lift and load onto CH-47 Chinook.
    (00;02;38;40) Filipino soldiers fly in CH-47 Chinook during operation.
    (00;03;15;39) Filipino soldiers land at the landing zone and rapidly exit the helicopter. Japanese soldiers rapidly reload the helicopter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007442
    VIRIN: 260517-A-XD912-1664
    Filename: DOD_111714564
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    Air Assault
    SK26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video