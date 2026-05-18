Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

Multinational partners conduct an air assault mission as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
~Timestamps~
(00;00;00;00) UH-60 Black Hawk flies to pick up zone in multiship flight.
(00;00;34;35) Japanese soldiers load into UH-60 Black Hawk, first lift takes off. Filipino soldiers wait for the second lift and load onto CH-47 Chinook.
(00;02;38;40) Filipino soldiers fly in CH-47 Chinook during operation.
(00;03;15;39) Filipino soldiers land at the landing zone and rapidly exit the helicopter. Japanese soldiers rapidly reload the helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007442
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-XD912-1664
|Filename:
|DOD_111714564
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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