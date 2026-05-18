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    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    When in doubt, reach out! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District’s Office of Counsel kicks off its latest ethics training with a comedic intro. Watch how they keep ethics engaging! (U.S. Army video and animations by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007437
    VIRIN: 260507-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111714515
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, When in doubt, reach out!, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    people
    ethics
    USACE
    Government Accountability Office (GAO)
    People & Culture

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