Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition

Members of the Texas Military Department fire the M4 carbine during a marksmanship competition called the “Governor’s Twenty” at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. Guardsmen participate in intense competitive events to test their marksmanship skills and earn the Governor’s Twenty tab that only the top 20 percent can receive. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007432
|VIRIN:
|260515-Z-XB550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111714415
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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