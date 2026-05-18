Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007432" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Texas Military Department fire the M4 carbine during a marksmanship competition called the “Governor’s Twenty” at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. Guardsmen participate in intense competitive events to test their marksmanship skills and earn the Governor’s Twenty tab that only the top 20 percent can receive. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)