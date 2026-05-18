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    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Airman Shayla Pham 

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Texas Military Department fire the M4 carbine during a marksmanship competition called the “Governor’s Twenty” at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. Guardsmen participate in intense competitive events to test their marksmanship skills and earn the Governor’s Twenty tab that only the top 20 percent can receive. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007432
    VIRIN: 260515-Z-XB550-1001
    Filename: DOD_111714415
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition, by Amn Shayla Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    Governors twenty
    M4 Carabine
    TexasMilitaryDepartment
    National Guard Bureau

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