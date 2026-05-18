Fort Sill 2026 Graduation Celebration | Harry S Truman Education Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007429" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join us in celebrating the academic achievements of our service members and their families at the 2026 Graduation Celebration, hosted by the Harry S Truman Education Center at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. This ceremony, held on May 14, 2026, at the Cache Creek Chapel, honors the dedication and perseverance of graduates from numerous universities.

The event features a keynote address by CW5 Joseph Temple, a student testimonial by 1SG Ashely Flores, and the presentation of the 2026 Recognition of Excellence in Military Education award to Miss Angela Reynolds. We congratulate the graduates from all participating institutions who have balanced military duties and family life to reach this significant milestone.