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    Fort Sill 2026 Graduation Celebration | Harry S Truman Education Center

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Join us in celebrating the academic achievements of our service members and their families at the 2026 Graduation Celebration, hosted by the Harry S Truman Education Center at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. This ceremony, held on May 14, 2026, at the Cache Creek Chapel, honors the dedication and perseverance of graduates from numerous universities.
    The event features a keynote address by CW5 Joseph Temple, a student testimonial by 1SG Ashely Flores, and the presentation of the 2026 Recognition of Excellence in Military Education award to Miss Angela Reynolds. We congratulate the graduates from all participating institutions who have balanced military duties and family life to reach this significant milestone.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007429
    VIRIN: 260514-D-NR812-3443
    Filename: DOD_111714408
    Length: 01:15:31
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, Fort Sill 2026 Graduation Celebration | Harry S Truman Education Center, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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