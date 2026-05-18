Fort Sill 2026 Graduation Celebration | Harry S Truman Education Center

Join us in celebrating the academic achievements of our service members and their families at the 2026 Graduation Celebration, hosted by the Harry S Truman Education Center at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. This ceremony, held on May 14, 2026, at the Cache Creek Chapel, honors the dedication and perseverance of graduates from numerous universities.
The event features a keynote address by CW5 Joseph Temple, a student testimonial by 1SG Ashely Flores, and the presentation of the 2026 Recognition of Excellence in Military Education award to Miss Angela Reynolds. We congratulate the graduates from all participating institutions who have balanced military duties and family life to reach this significant milestone.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007429
|VIRIN:
|260514-D-NR812-3443
|Filename:
|DOD_111714408
|Length:
|01:15:31
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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