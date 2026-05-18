GMLRS live fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a live fire exercise with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) using Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions alongside 1st Polish Missile Brigade in Poland during Baltic Shield 26.



The live-fire exercise marked the first employment of a GMLRS, a GPS-guided rocket, that was fired from a M270A2 MLRS in U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Khalil Kimble)