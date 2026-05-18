GMLRS live fire

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a live fire exercise with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) using Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions alongside 1st Polish Missile Brigade in Poland during Baltic Shield 26.
The live-fire exercise marked the first employment of a GMLRS, a GPS-guided rocket, that was fired from a M270A2 MLRS in U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Khalil Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007420
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-UH015-4794
|Filename:
|DOD_111713908
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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