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    GMLRS live fire

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    POLAND

    05.12.2026

    Video by Capt. Khalil Kimble 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a live fire exercise with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) using Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions alongside 1st Polish Missile Brigade in Poland during Baltic Shield 26.

    The live-fire exercise marked the first employment of a GMLRS, a GPS-guided rocket, that was fired from a M270A2 MLRS in U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Khalil Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007420
    VIRIN: 260513-A-UH015-4794
    Filename: DOD_111713908
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: PL

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    This work, GMLRS live fire, by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    V Corps
    227 mm Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)
    Stronger Together
    U.S. Army
    Department of War (DOW)

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