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    REEL: National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen participate in pre-game activities during National Guard Day at Nationals Park, May 18, 2026. The event highlighted the National Guard’s role as the combat reserve of the Army and Air Force and its mission supporting communities during domestic emergencies and overseas operations.

    Music via Audio Network:
    Do My Thing 5 by Simon Pettersson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007418
    VIRIN: 260518-Z-PV458-3797
    Filename: DOD_111713822
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, REEL: National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #MilitaryAppreciation
    #WashingtonNationals
    #Partnership

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