REEL: National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007418" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen participate in pre-game activities during National Guard Day at Nationals Park, May 18, 2026. The event highlighted the National Guard’s role as the combat reserve of the Army and Air Force and its mission supporting communities during domestic emergencies and overseas operations.



Music via Audio Network:

Do My Thing 5 by Simon Pettersson