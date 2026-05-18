U.S. Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen participate in pre-game activities during National Guard Day at Nationals Park, May 18, 2026. The event highlighted the National Guard’s role as the combat reserve of the Army and Air Force and its mission supporting communities during domestic emergencies and overseas operations.
Music via Audio Network:
Do My Thing 5 by Simon Pettersson
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007418
|VIRIN:
|260518-Z-PV458-3797
|Filename:
|DOD_111713822
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REEL: National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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