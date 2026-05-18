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    B-roll: LSV-5 crew conduct lift-on, lift-off operations during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Vessel Maj. Gen. Charles P. Gross Logistic Support Vessel 5 crewmembers conduct lift-on, lift-off operations during African Lion 26 at the Port of Agadir, Agadir, Morocco, May 16, 2026. The operation demonstrated the vessel crew’s ability to rapidly load and discharge military equipment in support of joint logistics and sustainment operations, enhancing interoperability among U.S., Moroccan, and partner nation forces participating in AL26.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007411
    VIRIN: 260516-A-BH424-7850
    Filename: DOD_111713601
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    This work, B-roll: LSV-5 crew conduct lift-on, lift-off operations during African Lion 26, by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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