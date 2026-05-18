U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Agata Jastrzebska, 81st Training Wing public affairs deputy, provides a hurricane preparedness video for pet safety July 2, 2025, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Animal safety is necessary when preparing for the upcoming hurricane season which runs through Nov. 1. (U.S. Air Force video by Richard Meuse)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 09:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007410
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-GZ889-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111713596
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Pet ALT., by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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