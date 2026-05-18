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    Hurricane Pet ALT.

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Agata Jastrzebska, 81st Training Wing public affairs deputy, provides a hurricane preparedness video for pet safety July 2, 2025, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Animal safety is necessary when preparing for the upcoming hurricane season which runs through Nov. 1. (U.S. Air Force video by Richard Meuse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 09:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007410
    VIRIN: 260519-F-GZ889-1001
    Filename: DOD_111713596
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Pet ALT., by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    81st Training Wing
    hurricane preparedness
    pet safety

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