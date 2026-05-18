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    Interview: US Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kelly Bresley discusses sustainment operations during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kelly Bresley, vessel master, U.S. Army Vessel Maj. Gen. Charles P. Gross Logistic Support Vessel 5, discusses logistics support and the importance of sustainment during African Lion 26 at the Port of Agadir, Agadir, Morocco, May 16, 2026. LSV-5 enabled sustainment operations by delivering military equipment, vehicles, and essential supplies in support of multinational training activities, demonstrating rapid combat power projection, strengthening expeditionary logistics capabilities, and reinforcing interoperability, strategic mobility, and theater sustainment planning among participating forces.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army interview by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 09:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007409
    VIRIN: 260516-A-BH424-8789
    Filename: DOD_111713593
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    This work, Interview: US Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kelly Bresley discusses sustainment operations during African Lion 26, by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

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