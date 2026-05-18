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    Exercise African Lion - AFN News

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    MOROCCO

    05.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. service members alongside multinational partners conducted Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise across multiple locations in Morocco. African Lion, Africa's premier multinational exercise for testing tomorrow's coalition force across the full spectrum of conflict. The exercise leverages Africa's unrivaled operational complexity to build combat-ready forces and increase operational independence, ensuring regional security through shared knowledge and a unified stand against common threats.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1007408
    VIRIN: 260514-F-UM994-2287
    Filename: DOD_111713588
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MA

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    This work, Exercise African Lion - AFN News, by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

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