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    Hurricane Exercise

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    Highlight video of airmen of the 81st Training Wing taking part in a hurricane readiness exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 12 - 15, 2026. The exercise tested the installation’s ability to respond in the event a hurricane were to impact Keesler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 09:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007402
    VIRIN: 260515-F-PI774-5062
    Filename: DOD_111713431
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Exercise, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing

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