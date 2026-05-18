Hurricane Exercise

Highlight video of airmen of the 81st Training Wing taking part in a hurricane readiness exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 12 - 15, 2026. The exercise tested the installation’s ability to respond in the event a hurricane were to impact Keesler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007402
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-PI774-5062
|Filename:
|DOD_111713431
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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