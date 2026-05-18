Hurricane Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007402" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Highlight video of airmen of the 81st Training Wing taking part in a hurricane readiness exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 12 - 15, 2026. The exercise tested the installation’s ability to respond in the event a hurricane were to impact Keesler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)