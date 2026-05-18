Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2026

First Sgt. Robert Tejada passed the guidon to First Sgt. Joseph Dupee during a change of responsibility ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on May 18, 2026. The event recognized First Sgt. Tejada’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed First Sgt. Dupee as he assumes responsibility, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 08:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007394
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-TR140-9180
|Filename:
|DOD_111713384
|Length:
|00:23:08
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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