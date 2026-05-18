Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007394" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First Sgt. Robert Tejada passed the guidon to First Sgt. Joseph Dupee during a change of responsibility ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on May 18, 2026. The event recognized First Sgt. Tejada’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed First Sgt. Dupee as he assumes responsibility, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)