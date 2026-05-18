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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2026

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    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    First Sgt. Robert Tejada passed the guidon to First Sgt. Joseph Dupee during a change of responsibility ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on May 18, 2026. The event recognized First Sgt. Tejada’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed First Sgt. Dupee as he assumes responsibility, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 08:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007394
    VIRIN: 260518-A-TR140-9180
    Filename: DOD_111713384
    Length: 00:23:08
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    change of responsibility ceremony
    IAMD
    armynewswire
    Japan

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