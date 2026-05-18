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    501st CSW Spouse Appreciation Day Message

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    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Col. Michael J. Jewell, commander of the 501st Combat Support Wing, delivers a Spouse Appreciation Day message recognizing the strength, resilience and support military spouses provide to Airmen, families and the Pathfinder mission across the wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 06:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007382
    VIRIN: 260507-F-QN763-3005
    Filename: DOD_111713222
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 501st CSW Spouse Appreciation Day Message, by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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