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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 3rd Mobile Brigade conduct Low Cost, Low Altitude Re-Supply

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    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook Helicopter crew assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a Low-Cost Low-Altitude resupply of supplies, food, and water at night alongside 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 11, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    ~Timestamps~
    (00;00;00;00) CH-47 Chinook air crew prepares line where supplies with parachutes will be tethered to during preflight.
    (00;00;19;43) Supplies are loaded onto the Chinook.
    (00;00;51;59) Soldiers work to ratchet strap and tie down supplies before taking off again.
    (00;01;39;47) Soldiers take off and the crew chief prepares the cargo to be dropped.
    (00;02;11;34) 3rd Mobile Brigade commander and Sgt. Maj. drop the first load of cargo and the parachutes deploy.
    (00;02;39;43) Soldiers work to drop body bags out the back of a CH-47 Chinook filled with supplies to the landing zone.
    (00;03;37;50) CH-47 Chinook lands and Soldiers walk back onto the pick up zone.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 04:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007378
    VIRIN: 260511-A-XD912-7580
    Filename: DOD_111713016
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 3rd Mobile Brigade conduct Low Cost, Low Altitude Re-Supply, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    LOW COST LOW ALTITUDE
    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    25th ID

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