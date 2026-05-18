Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 3rd Mobile Brigade conduct Low Cost, Low Altitude Re-Supply

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A CH-47 Chinook Helicopter crew assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a Low-Cost Low-Altitude resupply of supplies, food, and water at night alongside 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 11, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)



~Timestamps~

(00;00;00;00) CH-47 Chinook air crew prepares line where supplies with parachutes will be tethered to during preflight.

(00;00;19;43) Supplies are loaded onto the Chinook.

(00;00;51;59) Soldiers work to ratchet strap and tie down supplies before taking off again.

(00;01;39;47) Soldiers take off and the crew chief prepares the cargo to be dropped.

(00;02;11;34) 3rd Mobile Brigade commander and Sgt. Maj. drop the first load of cargo and the parachutes deploy.

(00;02;39;43) Soldiers work to drop body bags out the back of a CH-47 Chinook filled with supplies to the landing zone.

(00;03;37;50) CH-47 Chinook lands and Soldiers walk back onto the pick up zone.