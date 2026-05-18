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    B-Roll: Champion Brigade Cooks Compete in Eighth Army Philip A. Connelly Evaluation

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    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    A team from 581st Field Feeding Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition, May 7 and 8, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. A team of Champion Brigade culinarians competed at the Eighth Army level to demonstrate excellence in field feeding. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007375
    VIRIN: 260519-A-BF020-2001
    Filename: DOD_111712962
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-Roll: Champion Brigade Cooks Compete in Eighth Army Philip A. Connelly Evaluation, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FightTonight
    SecondToNone
    ChampionBrigade
    FeedtheWarrior

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