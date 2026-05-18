A team from 581st Field Feeding Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition, May 7 and 8, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. A team of Champion Brigade culinarians competed at the Eighth Army level to demonstrate excellence in field feeding. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007375
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-BF020-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712962
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Champion Brigade Cooks Compete in Eighth Army Philip A. Connelly Evaluation, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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