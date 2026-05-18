The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun and Mark 38 25 mm machine gun during underway operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 01:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007373
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-CY569-1001
|PIN:
|123A56
|Filename:
|DOD_111712881
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin (DDG 89) Conducts Underway Operations, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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