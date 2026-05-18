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    USS Mustin (DDG 89) Conducts Underway Operations

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun and Mark 38 25 mm machine gun during underway operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 01:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007373
    VIRIN: 260514-N-CY569-1001
    PIN: 123A56
    Filename: DOD_111712881
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

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    This work, USS Mustin (DDG 89) Conducts Underway Operations, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    MK 38
    RHIB
    MK 45 (MK 45) 5-inch .54-caliber lightweight gun

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