U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Rodriguez, public affairs officer, Armed Services Blood Bank Center, speaks to U.S. Navy PO2 Austyn Riley, an American Forces Network broadcaster, about what the ASBBC does on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2026. The ASBBC is the sole blood provider to the entire INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 01:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007370
|VIRIN:
|260518-M-RR386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712856
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER PLAZA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Services Blood Bank Center speak on AFN Radio, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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