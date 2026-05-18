Armed Services Blood Bank Center speak on AFN Radio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Rodriguez, public affairs officer, Armed Services Blood Bank Center, speaks to U.S. Navy PO2 Austyn Riley, an American Forces Network broadcaster, about what the ASBBC does on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2026. The ASBBC is the sole blood provider to the entire INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)