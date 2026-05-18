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    Armed Services Blood Bank Center speak on AFN Radio

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    CAMP FOSTER PLAZA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Rodriguez, public affairs officer, Armed Services Blood Bank Center, speaks to U.S. Navy PO2 Austyn Riley, an American Forces Network broadcaster, about what the ASBBC does on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2026. The ASBBC is the sole blood provider to the entire INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 01:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007370
    VIRIN: 260518-M-RR386-1001
    Filename: DOD_111712856
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP FOSTER PLAZA, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Armed Services Blood Bank Center speak on AFN Radio, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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