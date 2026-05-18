Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team

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Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a night air assault with Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team alongside U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise from Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 14, 2026. The operation employs AH-64 Apaches, CH-47 Chinooks, and UH-60 Black Hawks aircraft to showcase the Army’s ability to project military power across extended distances. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)





~Timestamps~

(00;00;00;00) AH-64 Apaches, CH-47 Chinooks, and UH-60 Black Hawks prepare for flight and take off. Service members line up at pick up zone and walk to the flight line.

(00:01:05:08) Service members load onto UH-60 Black Hawk and air crew and crew chiefs prepare to take off.

(00:01:40:15) UH-60 Black Hawk crew chiefs observe surroundings during take off.

(00:02:06:00) Various shots of UH-60 Black Hawk flying in multi-ship flight, passengers flying, and aerial view of ground during flight.

(00;03;42;34) Various shots of crew chief and service members observing surroundings.

(00:02:38:12) UH-60 Black hawk lands at loading zone.

(00:02:45:22) Partner forces rapidly exit aircraft and pull security.