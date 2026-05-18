Warrior Gauntlet 2026

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Miles, 18th Wing Development Advisor, speaks about the Warrior Gauntlet held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2026. This was a joint event that challenged servicemembers from every branch to test their limits against a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 23:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007368
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712833
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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