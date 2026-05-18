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    Warrior Gauntlet 2026

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Miles, 18th Wing Development Advisor, speaks about the Warrior Gauntlet held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2026. This was a joint event that challenged servicemembers from every branch to test their limits against a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 23:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007368
    VIRIN: 260508-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111712833
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Gauntlet 2026, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Joint-Service Exercise
    AFN
    War Media Activity
    Warrior Gauntlet

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