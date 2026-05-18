7th Communication Battalion Gun Range Kaiju Rain 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph McKay, a range coach with the 7th Communication Battalion, talks about the M240 live fire machine gun range for Kaiju Rain on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2026. The training highlighted some of the operational guidance performed to keep the Marines operation ready during Kaiju Rain 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 22:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007364
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712816
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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