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    7th Communication Battalion Gun Range Kaiju Rain 2026

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    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph McKay, a range coach with the 7th Communication Battalion, talks about the M240 live fire machine gun range for Kaiju Rain on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2026. The training highlighted some of the operational guidance performed to keep the Marines operation ready during Kaiju Rain 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 22:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007364
    VIRIN: 260512-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111712816
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 7th Communication Battalion Gun Range Kaiju Rain 2026, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Okinawa
    Kaiju Rain
    AFN

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