7th Communication Battalion Gun Range Kaiju Rain 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007364" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph McKay, a range coach with the 7th Communication Battalion, talks about the M240 live fire machine gun range for Kaiju Rain on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2026. The training highlighted some of the operational guidance performed to keep the Marines operation ready during Kaiju Rain 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)