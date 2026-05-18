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    USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts UMGC Graduation Ceremony

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) Graduation Ceremony in South Korea, April 25, 2026. Gregory Fowler, president of UMGC, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trent Sentrell, 8th MXS additional duty first sergeant, speak about the importance of continuing education and how it serves as a force multiplier for military readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007354
    VIRIN: 260425-F-KO637-1001
    Filename: DOD_111712599
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts UMGC Graduation Ceremony, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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