USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts UMGC Graduation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) Graduation Ceremony in South Korea, April 25, 2026. Gregory Fowler, president of UMGC, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trent Sentrell, 8th MXS additional duty first sergeant, speak about the importance of continuing education and how it serves as a force multiplier for military readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)