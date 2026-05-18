USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts UMGC Graduation Ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) Graduation Ceremony in South Korea, April 25, 2026. Gregory Fowler, president of UMGC, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trent Sentrell, 8th MXS additional duty first sergeant, speak about the importance of continuing education and how it serves as a force multiplier for military readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 20:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007354
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-KO637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712599
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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