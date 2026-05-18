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    PSA: Common Access Card (CAC) Security

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    AFN Humphreys

    A Public Service Announcement (PSA) on the importance of keeping your Common Access Card (CAC) secured at all times to maintain operational security, May 07, 2026. Promoting CAC security through a PSA is a force multiplier for military readiness by safeguarding critical networks and preventing unauthorized access to our physical and digital domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007353
    VIRIN: 260507-F-KO637-1001
    Filename: DOD_111712492
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA: Common Access Card (CAC) Security, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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