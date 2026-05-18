A Public Service Announcement (PSA) on the importance of keeping your Common Access Card (CAC) secured at all times to maintain operational security, May 07, 2026. Promoting CAC security through a PSA is a force multiplier for military readiness by safeguarding critical networks and preventing unauthorized access to our physical and digital domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 20:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007353
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-KO637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712492
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSA: Common Access Card (CAC) Security, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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