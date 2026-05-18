PSA: Common Access Card (CAC) Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007353" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Public Service Announcement (PSA) on the importance of keeping your Common Access Card (CAC) secured at all times to maintain operational security, May 07, 2026. Promoting CAC security through a PSA is a force multiplier for military readiness by safeguarding critical networks and preventing unauthorized access to our physical and digital domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)