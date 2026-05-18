1st Armored Brigade Combat Team conducts Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise

The First Team conducted Pegasus Crucible, a combined arms exercise designed to test overall readiness and lethality through the integration of multiple units to accomplish a shared mission, at Fort Hood, Texas, May 16, 2026. The exercise reinforced the division’s focus on large-scale combat operations by integrating armored, aviation, artillery and sustainment formations into a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 07:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007350
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-DD333-1639
|Filename:
|DOD_111712349
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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