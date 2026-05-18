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    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team conducts Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The First Team conducted Pegasus Crucible, a combined arms exercise designed to test overall readiness and lethality through the integration of multiple units to accomplish a shared mission, at Fort Hood, Texas, May 16, 2026. The exercise reinforced the division’s focus on large-scale combat operations by integrating armored, aviation, artillery and sustainment formations into a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Dumas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 07:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007350
    VIRIN: 260516-A-DD333-1639
    Filename: DOD_111712349
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team conducts Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    First Team
    large-scale combat operations (LSCO)
    1st Cavalry Division
    Army
    Fort Hood
    pegasus crucible

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