Pilots and maintenance personnel assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard integrate with the 6th Weapons Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Apr. 21, 2026. Airmen employed F-35A Lightning II aircraft to execute advanced mission sets including dynamic targeting, suppression of enemy air defenses, and air escort in a highly contested training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007347
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-MO303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712313
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin Air National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, by Amn Annika Schermerhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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