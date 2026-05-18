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    Wisconsin Air National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base

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    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Airman Annika Schermerhorn 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Pilots and maintenance personnel assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard integrate with the 6th Weapons Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Apr. 21, 2026. Airmen employed F-35A Lightning II aircraft to execute advanced mission sets including dynamic targeting, suppression of enemy air defenses, and air escort in a highly contested training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007347
    VIRIN: 260421-F-MO303-1001
    Filename: DOD_111712313
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

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    This work, Wisconsin Air National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, by Amn Annika Schermerhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nellis AFB
    Air Guard
    readiness
    training
    aircraft
    mission

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