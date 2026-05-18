3rd LAR/HMLA-169 Drone Integration

Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an in-aircraft, first person view unmanned aircraft system integration with an airborne UH-1Y Venom at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2026. The collaborative exercise allowed Marines to determine the feasibility of using FPV UAS from an aircraft and evaluate how to best integrate them to increase combat capabilities and lethality. This exercise aligns with the Secretary of War’s drone dominance memo by executing his direction for operational units to experiment with drones at echelon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sergeant Fatima Delgadillo and Sgt. Symira Bostic)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007346
|VIRIN:
|260513-M-CH301-9087
|Filename:
|DOD_111712308
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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