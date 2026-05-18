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    3rd LAR/HMLA-169 Drone Integration

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Symira Bostic 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an in-aircraft, first person view unmanned aircraft system integration with an airborne UH-1Y Venom at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2026.  The collaborative exercise allowed Marines to determine the feasibility of using FPV UAS from an aircraft and evaluate how to best integrate them to increase combat capabilities and lethality. This exercise aligns with the Secretary of War’s drone dominance memo by executing his direction for operational units to experiment with drones at echelon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sergeant Fatima Delgadillo and Sgt. Symira Bostic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007346
    VIRIN: 260513-M-CH301-9087
    Filename: DOD_111712308
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    3rd LAR, HMLA-169, FPV Drone, UH-1Y, drone dominance

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