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    Pegasus Crucible B-Roll Package

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The First Team conducted Pegasus Crucible, a combined arms exercise designed to test overall readiness and lethality through the integration of multiple units to accomplish a shared mission, at Fort Hood, Texas, May 16, 2026. The exercise reinforced the division’s focus on large-scale combat operations by integrating armored, aviation, artillery and sustainment formations into a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian A. Winston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007345
    VIRIN: 260516-A-XN888-2001
    Filename: DOD_111712296
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pegasus Crucible B-Roll Package, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Pegasus Crucible, Live The Legend, Warfighting, Readiness, Combined Arms, Lethality

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