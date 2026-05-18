The First Team conducted Pegasus Crucible, a combined arms exercise designed to test overall readiness and lethality through the integration of multiple units to accomplish a shared mission, at Fort Hood, Texas, May 16, 2026. The exercise reinforced the division’s focus on large-scale combat operations by integrating armored, aviation, artillery and sustainment formations into a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian A. Winston)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007345
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-XN888-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712296
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Pegasus Crucible B-Roll Package, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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