Pegasus Crucible B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007345" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The First Team conducted Pegasus Crucible, a combined arms exercise designed to test overall readiness and lethality through the integration of multiple units to accomplish a shared mission, at Fort Hood, Texas, May 16, 2026. The exercise reinforced the division’s focus on large-scale combat operations by integrating armored, aviation, artillery and sustainment formations into a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian A. Winston)