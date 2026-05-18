Team McConnell relocates its fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-46A Pegasus’ ahead of potential severe weather at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 18, 2026. Aircraft were relocated to maintain full readiness in support of current and future tasked missions. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007335
|VIRIN:
|260518-F-OB864-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712040
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, McConnell Completes Flightline Shuffle Ahead of Severe Weather, by A1C Tavian Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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