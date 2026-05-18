(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell Completes Flightline Shuffle Ahead of Severe Weather

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tavian Sims 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team McConnell relocates its fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-46A Pegasus’ ahead of potential severe weather at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 18, 2026. Aircraft were relocated to maintain full readiness in support of current and future tasked missions. (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007335
    VIRIN: 260518-F-OB864-1001
    Filename: DOD_111712040
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell Completes Flightline Shuffle Ahead of Severe Weather, by A1C Tavian Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tankers
    Refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video