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    U.S. Marines conduct tire maintenance on F-35C

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines conduct tire maintenance on a U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007332
    VIRIN: 260420-M-M0308-1001
    Filename: DOD_111712011
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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