U.S. Marines conduct tire maintenance on a U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007332
|VIRIN:
|260420-M-M0308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111712011
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct tire maintenance on F-35C, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.