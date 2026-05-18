MBW Hosts British Ambassador Turner at Evening Parade B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Barracks Washington hosted His Excellency Sir Christian Turner, British Ambassador to the United States, during an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Paul Rock, director of Marine Corps staff, hosted the parade in honor of His Excellency Sir Christian Turner. Against the backdrop of the 225-year-old Barracks, Marines honored the longstanding alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom through traditions of music, drill and ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007324
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-IW482-5200
|Filename:
|DOD_111711863
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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