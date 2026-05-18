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    MBW Hosts British Ambassador Turner at Evening Parade B-Roll

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with Marine Barracks Washington hosted His Excellency Sir Christian Turner, British Ambassador to the United States, during an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Paul Rock, director of Marine Corps staff, hosted the parade in honor of His Excellency Sir Christian Turner. Against the backdrop of the 225-year-old Barracks, Marines honored the longstanding alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom through traditions of music, drill and ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007324
    VIRIN: 260515-M-IW482-5200
    Filename: DOD_111711863
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, MBW Hosts British Ambassador Turner at Evening Parade B-Roll, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    British Ambassador
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW
    MBW225

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