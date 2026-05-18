Station New York Training Day B-roll

Coast Guard Station New York boat crews prepare for Operation Ready Eagle on Upper New York Bay, New York, May 12, 2026. Members conducted advanced boat tactics training and pyrotechnics training. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007320
|VIRIN:
|260512-G-CX249-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111711747
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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