NETC FY25 Sailor of the Year Finalist SM Reel - AWS1 Jorgensen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007314" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class Jeffrey Jorgensen, a Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the Year finalist assigned to the Naval Air Technical Training Center, answers a question during an interview at NETC Headquarters in Pensacola, Fla., on May 6, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)