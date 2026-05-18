Family Gunnery Day at Range 88, Soldiers and Families Experience Tank Training Together

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More than 60 family members participated in Family Gunnery Day at range 88 on Apr. 18, 2026. They received a firsthand look at armored training operations and the daily realities of Soldier life in the field.



Families were transported to the range and spent the day alongside Soldiers, observing tank maneuver operations, live-fire training, and the teamwork required to successfully execute armored missions. The event provided loved ones with a greater understanding of the demanding training Soldiers conduct to maintain combat readiness.



Sergeant First Class Josue Cuevas, 1st Battalion, 67th Regiment, 1st Armored Division, and Specialist Jeyser Banegas, 1st Battalion, 67th Regiment, 1st Armored Division, spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about the importance of this event.



Family Gunnery Day also served as an opportunity to strengthen the connection between Soldiers and their families by showcasing the professionalism, discipline, and dedication required to operate one of the Army’s most lethal combat platforms.