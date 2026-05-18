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    NETC FY25 Sailor of the Year Finalist SM Reel - STS1 Gore

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Sonar Technician Submarine 1st Class Justin Gore, a Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the Year finalist assigned to the TRIDENT Training Facility, answers a question during an interview at NETC Headquarters in Pensacola, Fla., on May 6, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007312
    VIRIN: 260506-N-XA496-3001
    Filename: DOD_111711606
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, NETC FY25 Sailor of the Year Finalist SM Reel - STS1 Gore, by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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