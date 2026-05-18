NETC FY25 Sailor of the Year Finalist SM Reel - STS1 Gore

Sonar Technician Submarine 1st Class Justin Gore, a Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the Year finalist assigned to the TRIDENT Training Facility, answers a question during an interview at NETC Headquarters in Pensacola, Fla., on May 6, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007312
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-XA496-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111711606
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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