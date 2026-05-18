Back to the Beginning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007310" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Sammy Kubesch, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, completes the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 11, 2026. Kubesch was dropped from Marine Corps Recruit Training over a decade ago and went on to serve a 10-year career in the Army, but he made the decision to return to finish what he started years ago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)