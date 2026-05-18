Back to the Beginning

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Sammy Kubesch, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, completes the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 11, 2026. Kubesch was dropped from Marine Corps Recruit Training over a decade ago and went on to serve a 10-year career in the Army, but he made the decision to return to finish what he started years ago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007310
|VIRIN:
|260411-M-UA605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111711559
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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