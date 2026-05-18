(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Back to the Beginning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Sammy Kubesch, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, completes the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 11, 2026. Kubesch was dropped from Marine Corps Recruit Training over a decade ago and went on to serve a 10-year career in the Army, but he made the decision to return to finish what he started years ago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007310
    VIRIN: 260411-M-UA605-1001
    Filename: DOD_111711559
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to the Beginning, by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army, recruit training, drill instructor, 2RTBN, crucible, obstacle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video