Joint Base Charleston Police Week 2026 - Honoring the Defenders

Joint Base Charleston security forces hosted Police Week 2026 to celebrate the defenders of our force with multiple events such as a ruck march, warrior challenge and a closing ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 11-14, 2026. Police Week is held annually to remember and celebrate the fallen and surviving warriors who defend the homeland as the military’s first line of defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007309
|VIRIN:
|260518-F-RS563-7761
|Filename:
|DOD_111711527
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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