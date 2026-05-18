Joint Base Charleston Police Week 2026 - Honoring the Defenders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base Charleston security forces hosted Police Week 2026 to celebrate the defenders of our force with multiple events such as a ruck march, warrior challenge and a closing ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 11-14, 2026. Police Week is held annually to remember and celebrate the fallen and surviving warriors who defend the homeland as the military’s first line of defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)