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    Joint Base Charleston Police Week 2026 - Honoring the Defenders

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    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Joint Base Charleston security forces hosted Police Week 2026 to celebrate the defenders of our force with multiple events such as a ruck march, warrior challenge and a closing ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 11-14, 2026. Police Week is held annually to remember and celebrate the fallen and surviving warriors who defend the homeland as the military’s first line of defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007309
    VIRIN: 260518-F-RS563-7761
    Filename: DOD_111711527
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Joint Base Charleston
    Police Week

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