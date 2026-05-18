50 FOR 250

Senior Chief Quartermaster Colin Lalor
Racine, Wisconsin
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1007306
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-HU377-1003
|PIN:
|000006
|Filename:
|DOD_111711405
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|RACINE, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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