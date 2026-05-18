His Excellency Sir Christian Turner attends an Evening Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007303" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Barracks Washington hosted His Excellency Sir Christian Turner, British Ambassador to the United States, during an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Paul Rock, director of Marine Corps staff, hosted the parade in honor of His Excellency Sir Christian Turner. Against the backdrop of the 225-year-old Barracks, Marines honored the longstanding alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom through traditions of music, drill and ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)