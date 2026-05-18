Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Staff Sgt. Duchaine Paul Interview

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Duchaine Paul, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, answers questions in an interview about jungle school during the Jungle Operations Training Course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, May 14, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007301
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-DL184-6315
|Filename:
|DOD_111711304
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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