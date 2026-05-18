50 FOR 250

Hull Technician 1st Class Antuan Mills
Cleveland, Ohio
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1007299
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-HU377-1001
|PIN:
|000005
|Filename:
|DOD_111711251
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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