Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina hosts a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) Jan. 22, 2026, at the North Carolina State Ports Authority in Wilmington, North Carolina. MASFOs bring together multiple partner agencies to enhance port safety and security by identifying undeclared cargo, verifying proper port access, and countering the movement of illegal narcotics and other unauthorized contraband through the nation's ports. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007297
|VIRIN:
|012226-G-TW220-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111711150
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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