Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007297" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina hosts a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) Jan. 22, 2026, at the North Carolina State Ports Authority in Wilmington, North Carolina. MASFOs bring together multiple partner agencies to enhance port safety and security by identifying undeclared cargo, verifying proper port access, and countering the movement of illegal narcotics and other unauthorized contraband through the nation's ports. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)